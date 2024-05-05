agilon health (AGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. agilon health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.52. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

