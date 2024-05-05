Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) vs. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Free Report) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aiful and Regional Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiful N/A N/A N/A $19.42 0.07 Regional Management $551.40 million 0.51 $15.96 million $2.30 12.32

Regional Management has higher revenue and earnings than Aiful. Aiful is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regional Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiful N/A N/A N/A Regional Management 4.01% 10.80% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aiful and Regional Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aiful and Regional Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiful 0 0 0 0 N/A Regional Management 0 2 0 0 2.00

Regional Management has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Regional Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regional Management is more favorable than Aiful.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Regional Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Regional Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regional Management beats Aiful on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiful

About Aiful

Aiful Corporation engages in the consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. The company offers unsecured and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans. It also provides postpay settlement, factoring, and installment credit sales services. The company was formerly known as Marutaka, Inc. and changed its name to Aiful Corporation in May 1982. Aiful Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Regional Management

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, and digital partners, as well as its consumer website. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

