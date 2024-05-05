Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Airbnb worth $63,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB opened at $159.71 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

