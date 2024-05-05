Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOSL stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,649 shares of company stock worth $920,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

