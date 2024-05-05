Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 11.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,564,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 274,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,412,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.97 and a 12 month high of $174.71.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.