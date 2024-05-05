AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Down 0.1 %

ALA stock opened at C$30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.57 and a 12 month high of C$30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1549815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Insiders have sold 68,239 shares of company stock worth $2,002,672 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.