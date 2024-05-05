Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down to $81.75

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.75, but opened at $78.21. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $80.42, with a volume of 67,879 shares traded.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,097,420.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,579.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,830 shares of company stock valued at $13,876,320. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

