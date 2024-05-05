Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

