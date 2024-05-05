Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 250,264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $621,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

