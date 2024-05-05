Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.42.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $22,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

