AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.29% of AMERISAFE worth $65,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMSF opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.