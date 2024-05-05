Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,095 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,061,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,436,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,396,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,726,000 after purchasing an additional 120,891 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.