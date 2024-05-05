AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

