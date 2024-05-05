Analyzing AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) and RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AB SKF (publ) and RBC Bearings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB SKF (publ) 1 1 2 0 2.25 RBC Bearings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.1% of AB SKF (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of RBC Bearings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AB SKF (publ) has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AB SKF (publ) and RBC Bearings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB SKF (publ) $9.79 billion 1.00 $602.87 million $1.30 16.52 RBC Bearings $1.14 billion 6.34 $59.60 million $2.06 121.35

AB SKF (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Bearings. AB SKF (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AB SKF (publ) and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB SKF (publ) 6.10% 14.47% 7.12% RBC Bearings N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AB SKF (publ) beats RBC Bearings on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products. It also provides application engineering services consisting of technical consultancy, numerical simulation and design, and root cause analysis; asset management services, such as assessment and benchmarking, maintenance strategy review, spare parts and inventory management, and lubrication management; condition-based maintenance, including vibration analysis and diagnostics, thermography, lubrication analysis, and condition monitoring system installation; mechanical maintenance comprising mounting and dismounting, precision alignment, and balancing; remanufacturing and customization; and training solutions, which include instructor-led training, e-learning courses, and webinar recordings. The company serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing, ocean energy, pulp and paper, railways, and wind industries. AB SKF (publ) was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. It also offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear & maxum, and controlled start transmission. In addition, the company produces power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, as well as a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.