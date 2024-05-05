Analyzing bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) & Its Rivals

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for bioAffinity Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 821 1311 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 15.19%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.00, indicating that their average stock price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.32 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.56 billion $101.44 million 8.08

bioAffinity Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -249.32% -18.82% -11.20%

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies peers beat bioAffinity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.