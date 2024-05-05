Analyzing Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Pixie Dust Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 287.28 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 7.15 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixie Dust Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and Pixie Dust Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 106.75%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Heyu Biological Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

