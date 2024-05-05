Analyzing Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) & Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $1.33 billion 6.65 $308.09 million $15.05 25.41 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$35.81 0.34

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 5 2 0 2.29 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $438.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 26.33% 31.21% 8.71% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

