Angi (ANGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Angi Stock Performance
Shares of ANGI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.97. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Angi
In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at $428,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Angi Company Profile
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
