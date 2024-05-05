Anke Schaferkordt Sells 348 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $20,465.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,291.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

