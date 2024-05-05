ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,244,000 after buying an additional 132,206 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

