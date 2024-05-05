Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $90.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,312,000 after acquiring an additional 395,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

