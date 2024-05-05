Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average of $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

