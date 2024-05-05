Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. On average, analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

