Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.60.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.82 on Friday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

