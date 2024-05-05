Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

Aritzia stock opened at C$35.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.03. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$41.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

