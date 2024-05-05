Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY24 guidance at at least $6.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.590- EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $202.10 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day moving average of $196.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

