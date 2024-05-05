Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.32

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 129131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,729 shares of company stock valued at $561,450 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 113,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

