ATB Capital Downgrades AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) to Sector Perform

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$62.00. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACQ. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.95.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoCanada

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 1,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,740.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

