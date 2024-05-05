ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$37.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.38. ATCO has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

