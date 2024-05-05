ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.50.

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO Company Profile

TSE ACO.X opened at C$37.80 on Friday. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

