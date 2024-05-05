ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.50.

ATCO Stock Performance

About ATCO

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.38.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

