Atkore (ATKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atkore Trading Up 0.6 %

ATKR stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

