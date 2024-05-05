Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Down to $30.92

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.92, but opened at $30.00. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 658,681 shares trading hands.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after acquiring an additional 705,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.