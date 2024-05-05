Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.