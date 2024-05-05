AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.95.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of ACQ opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The stock has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.41.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, with a total value of C$28,740.00. Insiders acquired 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

