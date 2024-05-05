AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.95.

ACQ opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.41. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$15.14 and a one year high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

