Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $75,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $30,303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 147,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

