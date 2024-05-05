Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $12,158.20 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $12,158.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,834 shares in the company, valued at $479,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDMO opened at $8.25 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

