Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

RNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

View Our Latest Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,431 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.