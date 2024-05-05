Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.24. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

