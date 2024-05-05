Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $67.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

