AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Report on AXTI

AXT Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $161.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.