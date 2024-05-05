B2Gold (BTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.40 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.90.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75. Insiders have sold a total of 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

