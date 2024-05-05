B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

Insider Activity

B2Gold Stock Performance

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Insiders sold a total of 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.90.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.