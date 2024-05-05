Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$52.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BDGI has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Shares of BDGI opened at C$43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.55. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$51.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.