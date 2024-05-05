Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$124.79 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.59. The company has a market cap of C$90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

