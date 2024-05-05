Barclays Downgrades British Land (LON:BLND) to Equal Weight

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.09) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 432 ($5.43). Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on British Land in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.89) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 406.80 ($5.11).
British Land Stock Up 2.5 %
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
