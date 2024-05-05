Barclays Increases Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 595

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.58) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 617 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -451.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.65.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

