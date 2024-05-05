Barclays Increases Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 595

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.
Workspace Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.58) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 617 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -451.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.65.
About Workspace Group
