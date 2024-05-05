Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 920

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 910 ($11.43) to GBX 920 ($11.56) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.05) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.67) to GBX 870 ($10.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 906 ($11.38).

Beazley Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Beazley

LON BEZ opened at GBX 629.50 ($7.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 699.50 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 661.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 584.88.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,214.42). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

