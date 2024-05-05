Behrad Derakhshan Sells 1,718 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Behrad Derakhshan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $19.52 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EWTX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $107,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

